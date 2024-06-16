KATE MIDDLETON makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis as she attends Trooping the Colour (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Saturday, June 15, since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate joined her husband Prince William, their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, as well as King Charles III and Queen Camilla and other royal family members at this year's Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade held to celebrate the king's official birthday.

She wore a white dress and a coordinating hat as she rode with George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, in a state carriage, the Glass Coach, down the Mall during the parade.

A video shared by Kensington Palace on social media showed Kate and her children before the parade as they prepared to enter the carriage.

Following the parade, Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis joined Charles and Camilla and other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the military flyover.

Watch videos below.