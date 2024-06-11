Shame as RUTO and GACHAGUA score D in terms of performance in the latest ranking - Look! These guys are leading the country into a ditch

This is after they scored dismally in terms of performance.
According to the latest ranking by research firm Infotrak,
Ruto and Gachagua scored D, which is a failure.
Per the report, Ruto had dropped from a ranking of C of 52
percent in March to a D of 46 percent in May.
This decline was attributed to poor communication with
Kenyans and poor handling of key issues affecting Kenyans.
Additionally, the Head of State scored lowly in improving
how things are done at his office and struggling to deliver on the
assigned roles and tasks.
DP Gachagua on the other hand maintained the same score
compared to the previous ranking.
In March he had a D of 48 percent while in May he had a D
of 42 percent.
The Infotrak report indicates that Gachagua's low
performance was due to similar reasons as his boss.
He scored even lower compared to Ruto on some of the
factors.
A majority of Kenyans who were considered for the survey
opined that Gachagua was poor in communicating with Kenyans about what he was
doing, poor in his ability to deliver on the assigned tasks, poor in addressing
issues, and poor in improving how things were being done at his office.
Ruto's Cabinet Secretaries also did not fare well with a majority of them scoring a D of between 48 per cent and 41 per cent.
Agriculture CS was in the last position with an E of 38 per cent.
The only cabinet secretaries who stood out in the report
were Interior CS Kithure Kindiki scoring a B of 60 per cent and Sports CS Ababu
Namwamba with a C of 51 per cent.
