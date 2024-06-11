Shame as RUTO and GACHAGUA score D in terms of performance in the latest ranking - Look! These guys are leading the country into a ditch









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, may be leading the country into a ditch.

This is after they scored dismally in terms of performance.

According to the latest ranking by research firm Infotrak, Ruto and Gachagua scored D, which is a failure.

Per the report, Ruto had dropped from a ranking of C of 52 percent in March to a D of 46 percent in May.

This decline was attributed to poor communication with Kenyans and poor handling of key issues affecting Kenyans.

Additionally, the Head of State scored lowly in improving how things are done at his office and struggling to deliver on the assigned roles and tasks.

DP Gachagua on the other hand maintained the same score compared to the previous ranking.

In March he had a D of 48 percent while in May he had a D of 42 percent.

The Infotrak report indicates that Gachagua's low performance was due to similar reasons as his boss.

He scored even lower compared to Ruto on some of the factors.

A majority of Kenyans who were considered for the survey opined that Gachagua was poor in communicating with Kenyans about what he was doing, poor in his ability to deliver on the assigned tasks, poor in addressing issues, and poor in improving how things were being done at his office.

Ruto's Cabinet Secretaries also did not fare well with a majority of them scoring a D of between 48 per cent and 41 per cent.

Agriculture CS was in the last position with an E of 38 per cent.

The only cabinet secretaries who stood out in the report were Interior CS Kithure Kindiki scoring a B of 60 per cent and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with a C of 51 per cent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST