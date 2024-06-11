Ndenderu MCA DAVID MWAURA nursing serious injuries after being attacked by KIMANI ICHUNGWAH’s goons - He escaped death by a whisker (VIDEO).

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Ndenderu MCA David Mwaura is nursing serious injuries in the hospital after being attacked by goons reportedly hired by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah.
The clash occurred during the launch of
Kiambaa Technical Training after
Mwaura took to the podium to support the one-man,
one-vote, one-shilling revenue allocation formula that is being championed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Mwaura’s
speech was interrupted by goons believed to be allied to Kimani Ichungwah, who
is opposing the formula before he was viciously attacked and thrown out of the
podium.
The MCA suffered head
and rib injuries.
Instead of condemning the violent attack, Kimani Ichungwah accused the MCA of being used by Gachagua to disrupt the event.
Watch the video of the altercation.
Ndenderu Ward MCA David Mwaura admitted to hospital after being clobbered by @KIMANIICHUNGWAH’s goons.— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) June 10, 2024
Siasa zingine za ūhīī. That’s the reason why Kiambu County is not progressing because of such neanderthal politics.
We should be doing progressive stuff lakini Kameme/Inooro… pic.twitter.com/6sXumCL0b1
