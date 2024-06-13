Senegal’s new govt cuts prices of essential commodities

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - The new Senegalese government has unveiled measures to reduce the price of rice, oil, bread, and other basic items to address cost-of-living concerns amid high unemployment and inflation.
The country's budget Minister Cheikh Diba confirmed the
development.
Recall that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who won the
March election, vowed during the campaign to address high living costs in the
West African nation that heavily relies on imports.
Under the new measures, the price of a kilo (2.2 pounds) of
the most widely consumed type of rice will be reduced by 40 CFA ($0.065, 0.061
euros), while a baguette will cost 15 CFA (0.023 euros) less, the government
announced at a media conference, Agence France-Presse reports.
The reductions, which also cover cement and fertiliser, will
take effect in the next few days, government Secretary General Ahmadou Al
Aminou Lo told reporters.
Spending on food accounts for half a Senegalese household’s
budget, Lo said, adding checks would be stepped up to ensure traders respect
the new prices.
Budget Minister Cheikh Diba said the government would forego
taxes and customs duties imposed on importers to subsidise the price cuts.
The measures will cost 53.3 billion CFA (more than 81
million euros, $87 million), Diba said.
This comes after Senegal joined the club of oil-producing
countries this week as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that
production had started in the country’s first offshore project.
Faye vowed that profits from the country’s gas and oil
resources would be “well managed.”
