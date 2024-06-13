El Salvador authorities burn a 2.7-ton pile of cocaine worth an estimated $67 million (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - El Salvadoran police have burnt a 2.7-ton pile of cocaine worth an estimated $67 million.

According to local authorities, the cocaine was seized on May 10, from several boats about 1000 miles off the coast of El Salvador as the country continues its crackdown on gangs and drug traffickers.

Two Ecuadorian nationals, as well as two Colombian nationals, and three Mexican nationals, were arrested as the 2.7 tons of cocaine was confiscated.

The pile of coke was burned in the town of Ilopango, just east of the country’s capital, San Salvador.