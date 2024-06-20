See the powerful man who is funding REJECT FINANCE BILL 2024 protests in Kenya - No wonder RUTO and even RAILA ODINGA have panicked





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about the powerful man who is funding the ongoing demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

The demos have been organized by a section of civil society groups and activists led by Boniface Mwangi.

Though many have been saying that there is no politician involved in the demos, details have emerged about the powerful man who is funding anti-finance bill 2024 protests.

The demos, according to our impeccable source, are being funded by The Open Society Foundation.

The Open Society Foundation, founded by George Soros is the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.

Boniface Mwangi and his coterie are said to have received millions through proxies and that is why the anti-government protests have been successful for the first two days.

Soros,95, has been funding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bids until 2022 when he funded President William Ruto who was then the opposition leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST