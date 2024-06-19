See how Kenyans are harassing rogue Central Police Station officer, MARTIN KITHINJI, who was caught on camera harassing protesters, after getting his phone number - He is going through hell (LOOK).









Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Martin Kithinji, a police officer based at Central Police Station, was among the plainclothes officers deployed to harass protesters in Nairobi Central Business District during the demonstration against the punitive finance bill.

The heavily built officer was caught on camera manhandling popular activist Hanifa Farsafi and bundling her into a police vehicle.

Kenyans have been bombarding Martin Kithinji with messages after his phone number was shared online.

A spot check on comments on his Truecaller shows countless messages written by Kenyans calling him out.

The same cop was taken to court sometime back after he was linked to a robbery incident in Eastleigh where a Somali businessman was robbed of Ksh 6 million.

He is a thug disguised as a police officer.

