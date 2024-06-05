SEAN KINGSTON released from jail after arrest and extradition

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Singer Sean Kingston who was arrested and extradited days ago, has been released from jail after posting a $100k bail.
He was released on a $100K bond on Wednesday, June 5, in
Broward County with special conditions which is, surrendering his passport and
any firearms to officials. His mortgage collateral will also be filed in public
records within 10 days.
The "Beautiful Girls" singer announced his
newfound freedom on social media, thanking God, his family, friends, extensive
legal team and his fans for supporting him throughout the ordeal. He also got
reassurance from his mother, who is charged in the case as well.
Recall that prosecutors are alleging that Sean and his
mother, Janice Turner swindled several businesses out of hundreds of
thousands of dollars, including a Cadillac car dealer, a high-end
furniture store, and even a jeweler.
