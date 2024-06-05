Body of missing South African woman found buried in shallow grave, boyfriend arrested

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A 24-year-old woman who was reported missing in Eastern Cape, South Africa, has been found dead.
Eastern Cape police confirmed that the body of Zintle Takane
was found buried in a shallow grave in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
One person, believed to be her boyfriend, has been arrested
in connection with Takane’s murder and is expected to appear in the Fort
Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, June 6.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said
Takane was reported missing on Friday (May 31).
On Tuesday, police appealed to anyone with information on
her whereabouts to contact the police.
"It is alleged that Takane was last seen at around 9pm
with her boyfriend in Mike Valley, Fort Beaufort,” Mawisa said.
“It is further alleged that she left with her boyfriend in
his white Mercedes-Benz. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard from
her. Her boyfriend could also not be traced for any information concerning her
whereabouts.”
Police said a 34- year-old man was arrested and charged.
Mawisa said police investigations were ongoing.
