Body of missing South African woman found buried in shallow grave, boyfriend arrested







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A 24-year-old woman who was reported missing in Eastern Cape, South Africa, has been found dead.

Eastern Cape police confirmed that the body of Zintle Takane was found buried in a shallow grave in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

One person, believed to be her boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with Takane’s murder and is expected to appear in the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, June 6.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said Takane was reported missing on Friday (May 31).

On Tuesday, police appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the police.

"It is alleged that Takane was last seen at around 9pm with her boyfriend in Mike Valley, Fort Beaufort,” Mawisa said.

“It is further alleged that she left with her boyfriend in his white Mercedes-Benz. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard from her. Her boyfriend could also not be traced for any information concerning her whereabouts.”

Police said a 34- year-old man was arrested and charged.

Mawisa said police investigations were ongoing.