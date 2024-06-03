Same story for 7 years, move on- Ex- Inooro TV anchor, WINROSE WANGUI, slammed by her ex-husband for using their failed marriage to chase clout - Their marriage lasted for 59 days after posh wedding.





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Former Inooro TV anchor, Winrose Wangui, has been called out by her ex-husband Rueben Musee for using their failed marriage to chase clout and market her products.

Winrose Wangui got married in a posh wedding ceremony back in April 2017.

Two months later, the relationship crumbled, and the couple was forced to part ways, a development that shattered her heart.

The mother of one accused her ex-husband of being foul-mouthed.

At the time of their separation, she was heavily pregnant and had to start thinking of how to manage single motherhood.

To her utter surprise, her ex-husband remarried just three months later and started another family.

Since then, Wangui has appeared in different media outlets to share her divorce story, which rubs her ex the wrong way.

Reuben slammed his ex-wife and told her to move on.

“Same story for seven years. It would be better if you spoke about your current relationship,” he complained.

He lamented that his ex-wife must mention the past and people who are no longer in her life whenever she wants to introduce a new project.

He believes that his former wife is using the separation to solicit sympathy and create content to market her products.

“If you must talk about marriage, speak of the current one, or there's nothing interesting about it? Move on, madam,” he asserted.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.