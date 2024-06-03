PHOTOs of visibly tipsy CS MOSES KURIA getting mushy with Kameme FM presenter MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA at Embassy Lounge along Thika Road leave netizens talking (LOOK).





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was the chief guest during a Mugithi event hosted by popular Mugithi singer Waithaka Wa Jane at the Embassy Lounge along Thika Road on Sunday night.

The colourful event was attended by top Mugithi artists and vernacular radio presenters among them Muthoni Wa Kirumba.

Muthoni was captured on camera getting mushy with Moses Kuria, who appeared tipsy.

Muthoni and Kuria have always rumoured to be having an affair.

Rumours swirled around sometime back that he had bought her a house.

See the photos that have sparked reactions.









