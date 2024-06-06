Kenyan politics is ethnic-based, don’t lie to Kenyans – GACHAGUA tells off RUTO and MUDAVADI









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off those telling him not to unite the Mt Kenya region which has been united since independence.

For the last few weeks, Gachagua has been called names for telling Mt Kenya residents to unite ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mudavadi are among leaders who have been terming Gachagua as a tribal and an ethnic bigot for telling the vote-rich region to unite.

Speaking in Mukurweini Nyeri on Thursday, Gachagua said Kenya's politics is ethnic-based and urged leaders to stop lying to Kenyans.

He said in advanced democracies, politics is socially based but in Kenya, all leaders resort to their tribes and he is no exception.

“Kenya politics is ethnic-based and nobody should lie to you otherwise. Leaders rally their ethnic bases during elections,” Gachagua said.

Ruto and Mudavadi have been pretending to be national leaders but the reality is that they are rallying their tribes Kalenjin and Luhya respectively to support them in exchange for government appointments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST