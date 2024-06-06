Kenyan politics is ethnic-based, don’t lie to Kenyans – GACHAGUA tells off RUTO and MUDAVADI

For the
last few weeks, Gachagua has been called names for telling Mt Kenya residents
to unite ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.
President
William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mudavadi are among leaders who
have been terming Gachagua as a tribal and an ethnic bigot for telling the
vote-rich region to unite.
Speaking in Mukurweini Nyeri on Thursday, Gachagua said Kenya's politics is ethnic-based and urged leaders to stop lying to Kenyans.
He said in
advanced democracies, politics is socially based but in Kenya, all leaders
resort to their tribes and he is no exception.
“Kenya
politics is ethnic-based and nobody should lie to you otherwise. Leaders rally
their ethnic bases during elections,” Gachagua said.
Ruto and
Mudavadi have been pretending to be national leaders but the reality is that
they are rallying their tribes Kalenjin and Luhya respectively to support
them in exchange for government appointments.
