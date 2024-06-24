RUTO’s sycophant in UKAMBANI NIMROD MBAI says President RUTO must engage GEN Z or risk being overthrown





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Kitui East Member of Parliament, Nimrod Mbai, has called on President William Ruto to schedule an urgent meeting with Generation Z (Gen Z) to address their concerns and demands.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Mbai emphasized that Gen Z's recent activities reflect the true face of Kenya.

"This community has no tribe, no political party, no political leader, and no formal mobilization, but they have come together to champion a common agenda," Mbai stated.

Mbai, a second-term UDA MP, emphasized that Gen Z deserves a seat at the decision-making table, warning that they will overturn it if ignored.

What is the danger of not engaging Gen Z?

He acknowledged that there will be challenges ahead but stressed that ignoring their demands will lead to more unrest and instability.

"It is better for us to engage with them now before things escalate further. Gen Z deserves a seat at the decision-making table. Otherwise, they will overturn the table," said Hon. Mbai.

Mbai commended Gen Z's passion, creativity, and determination, noting that their demonstrations surprised the country.

