DIDDY deletes all his photos and posts from Instagram amid accusations and lawsuits







Monday, June 24, 2024 - Sean "Diddy" Combs has deleted all of his Instagram posts, including his apology to Cassie, she he continues battling more lawsuits and sex abuse accusations.

Diddy deleted all of the pictures and videos from his Instagram with no explanation given for his decision.





It’s currently unclear what inspired Combs’ move to wipe his Instagram.

However, his posts on X, formerly Twitter, remain untouched.

Diddy’s IG getting wiped clean comes after the Bad Boy founder was accused of beating Cassie Ventura over an alleged relationship with Kid Cudi.