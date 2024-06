Monday, June 24, 2024 - Big Brother star, Uriel, has shared her thoughts about “imbalances” in the dating scene.

In a post she shared on her Instastory, she said that a man is praised and accepted when he dates a younger woman, but the younger woman gets called a gold-digger.

Uriel also noted that a woman gets age-shamed and rejected when she dates a younger man.

She went on to state that people should be left alone to do as they please if they are of legal age.