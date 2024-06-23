RUTO turns to RAILA for help as Gen Zs threaten to overthrow his government with protests over the Finance Bill





Sunday, June 23, 2024 – President William Ruto has turned to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for help as Gen Zs threaten to overthrow his government with protests over the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

This comes amid a serious revolution by Gen Zs who have vowed to make Ruto’s life a living hell if he does not do away with the bill.

In a statement, Ruto, through Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, implored Raila Odinga to rally his members in support of the bill.

According to Cherargei, Raila should show gratitude to Ruto for supporting his AU Chairmanship bid by rallying his troops in support of the contentious bill.

"We are asking Raila to show respect and gratitude. We need these taxes to fund crucial initiatives, including your campaign for the African Union," stated Cheragei.

At the same time, the outspoken senator also accused Azimio of funding the nationwide protests that erupted on Tuesday and Thursday.

However, reports suggest that the demonstrations are neither organized nor funded by any political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST