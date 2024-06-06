RUTO now hires Pastors to help him in the dangerous Haiti mission following the zoom meeting with the dreaded gang leader BARBECUE

Thursday, June 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has turned to pastors to guide him on the dangerous mission of restoring peace in the troubled Haiti nation.
Ruto has already contacted
evangelical pastors as he attempts to figure out a lasting solution to the war
in the Caribbean nation.
According to reports,
before enrolling the evangelists, Ruto consulted political advisers, security
officials, and foreign leaders about the high-profile anti-gang mission.
He then held a meeting with the
preachers who would acts as conduit between him and the Haitian
communities.
The pastors enrolled in the
mission have held meetings with Haitians in the United States, fellow preachers, and even US government officials.
The preachers also went ahead to
hold a Zoom meeting with Haiti's most dreaded gang Leader Jimmy Chérizier,
nicknamed Barbecue.
According to one of the
preachers who spoke to Barbecue, despite the gang leader being an evil man,
there was a possibility of transformation that could mean a step toward ending
the violence.
"We believe that we are a
tool that God will use to help," commented one of the pastors while
referencing the imminent mission.
Sources privy to the information
noted that the good relationships with Haitian communities will help the
Kenyan-led multinational force avoid the mistakes made by other forces in the
previous missions.
"The more you're connected
to the population, the more you can format the kind of intervention you're
going to lead," noted another pastor.
The pastors claim that the
Haitian problems were more spiritual than just physical battles thereby
requiring spiritual leaders to intervene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments