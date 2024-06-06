RAILA has not ruled out the possibility that RUTO could be playing him in his AU job bid – See what BABA has said.









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga still does not know why President William Ruto chose to support his African Union Chairmanship bid despite being his political rival and trying so hard to destabilize his government through demonstrations.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi yesterday, Raila said he was surprised to hear the government supporting his bid.

According to the ODM Leader, he did not expect to be supported by the President William Ruto-led administration.

The former Prime Minister noted that he made a decision to offer his service to the African continent and was not asked by the government to vie for the AU top seat.

“The Kenyan government did not ask me to run for the African Union Commission chairmanship, I made a decision that I want to offer myself to serve the continent.

"You cannot run for this position without being sponsored by your country, your candidature is not valid until your country says yes,” said Raila.

“I was pleasantly surprised that the Kenyan government said that they will support me. I was expecting them to say No. I don’t know the reason they said yes,” he continued.

According to Mudavadi, the government chose to support Raila because he is competent and has the requisite experience.

“We said yes because Raila is competent and we are looking at Kenya’s national interests and Africa’s interests so this is not about our local issues and we really want the fourth estate to help us to protect the national interests of Kenya because it will be a first for Kenya and will be an opportunity for Kenya to offer leadership to the African Union and Raila has the requisite experience,” Mudavadi explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST