MOLO residents vow to send their ‘foolish’ and ‘drunkard’ MP KURIA KIMANI home in 2027 over the punitive Finance Bill 2024 – LOOK!









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Molo constituency residents have expressed their disappointment with their MP, Kuria Kimani

Kuria Kimani has been making headlines over Finance Bill 2023 and Finance Bill 2024 which have increased taxes on suffering Kenyans.

The residents said President William Ruto has been using their MP who is the chairman of the National Assembly Finance committee to oppress them.

The MP recently was captured on camera telling Kenya manufacturers aggrieved with the current business climate to shift their operations to neighboring East African countries.

Now his constituents are spitting fire due to how their MP has embarrassed them, especially on the increase of taxes.

They termed their MP as a drunkard who doesn’t understand the problem his constituents are facing.

“This fool is always in Nairobi increasing taxes to please his master. We will send him home in 2027,” said Mary Wanderi, a Molo resident.

“We will send this foolish drunkard man in 2027, he doesn’t represent Molo people,” Emmanuel Maina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST