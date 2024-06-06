MOLO residents vow to send their ‘foolish’ and ‘drunkard’ MP KURIA KIMANI home in 2027 over the punitive Finance Bill 2024 – LOOK!

Kuria Kimani has been making
headlines over Finance Bill 2023 and Finance Bill 2024 which have increased
taxes on suffering Kenyans.
The residents said President
William Ruto has been using their MP who is the chairman of the National
Assembly Finance committee to oppress them.
The MP recently was captured on
camera telling Kenya manufacturers aggrieved with the current business climate
to shift their operations to neighboring East African countries.
Now his constituents are
spitting fire due to how their MP has embarrassed them, especially on the
increase of taxes.
They termed their MP as a
drunkard who doesn’t understand the problem his constituents are facing.
“This fool is always in
Nairobi increasing taxes to please his master. We will send him home in 2027,” said
Mary Wanderi, a Molo resident.
“We will send this foolish
drunkard man in 2027, he doesn’t represent Molo people,” Emmanuel Maina
stated.
