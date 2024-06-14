RUTO makes good his threat as he fires all 1,800 NHIF staff; urges them to apply afresh for the few roles in SHA

In a statement, the Social
Health Authority (SHA) Chairperson Timothy Olweny revealed that the
Authority was yet to employ staff.
As such, he revealed that all
NHIF members were supposed to apply afresh for their jobs in SHA before
November 2024.
He stated there was no guarantee
that the over 1,800 staff members would be wholly absorbed into SHA, which
is the Authority replacing NHIF.
“We have staff who are the
previous NHIF staff at the moment. However, everybody will have to apply for
their jobs and we will recruit afresh,” Olweny stated during an interview.
“Come November for example, which is what law puts as
sunset for NHIF by that time we anticipate we will have recruited our new
employees.”
The Chairman remarked that
before the end of the recruitment exercise, current NHIF staff will
be working under SHA on temporary contractual terms.
Explaining why the Authority had
not recruited new employees, keeping in mind that SHA will become operational
by July 1, he stated that the Authority had been engaged first in making SHA
legal.
He cited the drafting of the
bill and subsequent parliamentary process as having taken much of the time of
SHA board members.
Initially, while fronting the
SHA Bill in parliament, the National Assembly Majority Leader stated that NHIF
staff would be given a one-year grace period to reapply for their jobs.
Ichung’wah had though warned
that only the hard-working staff with no graft cases would be reabsorbed.
