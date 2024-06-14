BABU OWINO reveals RUTO’s Achilles heel – No wonder the President is losing popularity by the day!





Friday, June 14, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has said President William Ruto is losing popularity because he doesn’t listen to his advisors.

During an interview, the MP claimed the head of state has a team of advisors on various national issues, but he disregards them.

The ODM lawmaker pointed out that it's ironic that the president allegedly advises his advisors on what to tell him.

Babu explained that MPs who stand with Kenyans must continue fighting for them, adding that he would stay the course.

"I know that you can't advise President Ruto. He has advisors, but Ruto advises his advisors on how to advise him.

"He doesn't take any advice. So therefore, we MPs, who are we the people, we will always fight for the people and be on the side of the people," Babu said.

The MP observed that Kenyans only needed resources to better their lives, arguing that increased taxes were taking a toll on them.

Babu stated that Kenyans don't expect much, questioning why life has been difficult despite Ruto promising the opposite.

