BABU OWINO reveals RUTO’s Achilles heel – No wonder the President is losing popularity by the day!

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has said President William Ruto is losing popularity because he doesn’t listen to his advisors.
During an interview, the MP
claimed the head of state has a team of advisors on various national issues,
but he disregards them.
The ODM lawmaker pointed out that
it's ironic that the president allegedly advises his advisors on what to tell
him.
Babu explained that MPs who stand
with Kenyans must continue fighting for them, adding that he would stay the
course.
"I know that you can't advise President Ruto. He has advisors, but Ruto advises his advisors on how to advise him.
"He doesn't take any advice. So therefore, we MPs, who are we the
people, we will always fight for the people and be on the side of the
people," Babu said.
The MP observed that Kenyans only
needed resources to better their lives, arguing that increased taxes were
taking a toll on them.
Babu stated that Kenyans
don't expect much, questioning why life has been difficult despite Ruto
promising the opposite.
