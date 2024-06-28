RUTO in big trouble as Kenyans go to the ICC and urge the prosecutor to reopen his case over GITHURAI MASSACRE - VIDEO





Friday, June 28, 2024 - Kenyans living in Europe have traveled to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and requested Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to reopen the crimes against humanity case against President William Ruto.

Ruto was indicted by the court in 2010 in connection with 2007-08 post-election violence but his case was closed in 2016 for lack of evidence.

On Tuesday, the President was accused of ordering the killing of dozens of youths in Githurai estate, Nairobi, who participated in the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests. These protests culminated in the storming of Kenya's parliament, forcing lawmakers to flee.

Though the government has remained tight-lipped on the Githurai massacre, Kenyans living in London, Berlin, Rome and other European cities traveled to The Hague to request the ICC prosecutor to reopen the case and charge Ruto afresh.

Here is the video of Kenyans at The Hague demanding the ICC prosecutor reopen Ruto’s case and charge him after killing youthful Kenyan demonstrators.

Kenyans are now outside the Hague, ICC demanding that they reopen Ruto's case. #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/U5VHMuDIS9 — Conrad Kulo (@ConradKulo) June 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST