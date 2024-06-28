Mother to EVANS KIRATU, the 21-year-old man killed by cops during protests wails uncontrollably after viewing his body - The last thing he said was, “Please call my mum!” (VIDEO).

 


Friday, June 28, 2024 - 21-year-old Evans Kiratu is among the peaceful protesters who died after being brutalized by the police.

Kiratu died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by the police.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 20, during the anti-finance bill protests.

Police left him incapacitated, bleeding on the road and unable to walk.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital by a Good Samaritan, where he died while waiting to be attended to.

The last thing he said was, “Please Call My Mum,”.

Kiratu’s mother was overwhelmed with emotions after viewing his body.

She wailed uncontrollably and then collapsed.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

 

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments