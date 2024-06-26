RUTO has panicked and is scared to death – See what he has done at State House to ensure Gen Zs don’t overthrow him?

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has moved to fortify himself to ensure nothing happens to him or his family in the wake of Gen Z protests.
This is after he deployed Kenya
Defence Forces to guard State Houses nationwide to ensure Gen Zs
never come anywhere near him or his family.
The deployment follows chaotic
scenes at State House Nakuru, where protestors breached security.
This move comes in the wake of escalating protests against
the Finance Bill 2024, with demonstrators venting their frustration over
economic policies.
Video footage circulated online
depicted a tense standoff as protestors overwhelmed police at State House
Nakuru, resulting in fatalities among both protestors and security forces.
The breach prompted the immediate
deployment of KDF personnel to strategic locations including Nairobi, Eldoret,
Trans Mara, and Mombasa, where the State facilities are situated.
In an unprecedented move,
Members of Parliament sought refuge at Weston Hotel on Langata Road, fearing
reprisal from the enraged protestors.
The presence of a heavy police
contingent at the hotel sparked speculation that the MPs were under protective
custody due to threats to their safety.
The move marks a significant
escalation in government response to the unrest, which saw protestors breach
the National Assembly and set fire to City Hall in Nairobi.
