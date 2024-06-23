RUTO breaks silence over the Gen Z’s protests against Finance Bill and reveals what he is going to do next after the demos – Mambo imechemka





Monday, June 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence over the ongoing protests by the Gen Zs against his contentious Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at a church service in Nyahururu yesterday, Ruto said the government had listened to the youth and was ready to engage with them.

He also applauded the protests by the Gen Zs, terming it as their statement to be involved in the political scene, and praised it as their democratic duty.

The Head of State further noted that the government was open to engaging the youth in conversation and identifying the issues that had been plaguing the youth.

"I want to congratulate our young people for coming out and being concerned about Kenya's affairs.

"They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognized.

"We are going to have a conversation with the youth.

"We are going to engage them. They have stood out and have been recognized," Ruto stated.

“I am very proud of our young people. They have stepped forward, tribeless and peaceful,” Ruto added.

The Gen Zs have held a series of protests where they have relentlessly declared their dissatisfaction with the finance Bill.

In one of the initiatives dubbed Occupy Churches, the youth pledged not to allow politicians to address them at places of worship.

Following this initiative, several churches have bowed to pressure, denying audience to the politicians and officially issuing their stance on the Finance Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST