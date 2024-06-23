CS MOSES KURIA goes berserk on GACHAGUA as he exposes him badly – Look! The guy is an epic failure





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has trolled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his career progression, terming it an epic failure.

Taking to his X account, Kuria wondered why the DP never got a single promotion during his 20 years working as a District Officer (DO).

He stated that those who graduated alongside the DP made significant strides in their careers, while Gachagua remained in the DO's position.

Additionally, Kuria questioned Gachagua's decision to leave public service and work as a personal assistant for former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"He graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1988. He became a District Officer for two decades without a single promotion.

"His classmates and juniors have grown from strength to strength in position, stature and exposure.

"From being a DO he graduated into a PA. Epic failure," Kuria trolled.

The latest troll by CS Kuria on Gachagua comes amidst claims that Gachagua has been sabotaging the government agenda.

Speaking in Baringo County, National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung'wah hinted that the fallout between the Gachagua and his boss, William Ruto was a result of the allocation of funds.

He alleged that Ruto was being blackmailed after rejecting the budget for proposals for office refurbishments.

On the other hand, Gachagua lamented that his allies were being intimidated.

He noted that some leaders intending to work with him were being subdued by individuals that he did not mention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST