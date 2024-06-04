Russian President, VLADIMIR PUTIN, now wearing 'bulletproof vests' amid assassination fears

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Russian president, Vladimir Putin is reportedly now using bulletproof vests for many of his public appearances amid fears he could face an assassination bid linked to his war in Ukraine or from Islamic terrorists.
Two Russian officials plus a source close to the Kremlin
told The Moscow Times that the country's special services 'have
ramped up the already strict security measures surrounding President Vladimir
Putin to an unprecedented degree'.
The Kremlin is on 'heightened alert over its invasion
of Ukraine - but is also said to be 'rattled' by recent attacks on
high-ranking politicians in Europe and Asia.
A Russian source told the news outlet: 'The Kremlin takes
Vladimir Putin's security very seriously. He is protected by a whole army of
visible and invisible guards.'
The report claimed that the 71-year-old has been wearing
body armour at outdoor events 'since at least 2023'.
The report went on: 'He has been doing so on the strong
recommendation of the Presidential Security Service (SBP), a unit within the
Federal Guard Service (FSO) that protects the president.'
Sources confirmed he wore the body armour beneath his jacket
during a major appearance on May 9 on Red Square when he presided over the
annual Victory Day military parade commemorating the Soviet victory over the
Nazis in World War II, stated the report.
This is an event when his security is highly visible, and
snipers are present on rooftops around the square.
Footage of him walking with ex-defence minister Sergei
Shoigu appeared to show how he was made uncomfortable by the alleged body
armour.
'This year on May 9, the chief [Putin] was clearly wearing
concealed body armour during the parade. And that precaution, I think, is
necessary,' said one official.
'God protects the cautious,' said a second.
The news outlet quoted Jade Miller, described as an
independent British hostile environment and high-risk security consultant, who
examined in detail footage of Putin at the Victory Day parade
and concluded that he was indeed wearing a bulletproof vest.
'Putin appears to be walking in a rather rigid manner and
there are no natural creases appearing at the back of his overcoat when walking
and shaking military personnel hands,' said Miller.
His upper body frame 'looks unnatural and his shoulders
appear rather wide & square, showing no shape of the back and shoulder
blades'.
At one point 'a part of his overcoat appears to get caught
under what could potentially be a ballistic vest'.
The day was unusually cold for the time of year, and many
attendees had donned extra clothing.
But Putin 'appears to lift and adjust his shoulders in a way
that shows discomfort from how a ballistic vest is designed to sit on the
shoulders or collarbone,' she concluded.
The weight of such body armour may cause discomfort and
irritation when worn for a prolonged time.
The British expert concluded Putin kept his overcoat
fastened up high and was 'seen checking that it is closed, as though he is
trying to ensure no one can see an undergarment'.
She concluded: 'In my professional opinion, Putin is wearing
some form of ballistic protection during his time attending the parade'.
