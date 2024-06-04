More than a third of Gaza hostages are dead - Israel

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Israel has stated that more than a third of the remaining Gaza hostages are dead, even as the United States sought to advance a proposal to end the war with Hamas.
According to an Israeli Government tally released, Tuesday,
June 4, Of about 250 people dragged into the Gaza Strip by Hamas-led
Palestinian gunmen during the Oct. 7 cross-border rampage that sparked the war,
scores were freed in a November truce, while others have been recovered - dead
or alive - by Israeli troops.
The government tally said 120 remain in captivity, 43 of
whom have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli officials based on various
sources of information, including intelligence tip-offs, CCTV or bystander
videos and forensic analysis.
Hamas, which threatened at the outset of the war to execute
hostages in reprisal for Israeli air strikes, has since said such air attacks
caused hostage deaths.
On Monday, four more hostages were added to Israel's list of
fatalities.
Last week Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday went
public with an Israeli proposal to wind down the war, under which some hostages
would go free during a preliminary ceasefire.
