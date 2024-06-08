Russian female judge is found dead after falling from a high window in Moscow

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - A Russian female judge has been found dead after falling from a high window in Moscow.
Natalia Larina, 50, had a reputation for handing down
punishments to Moscow authorities and was more known for handling prominent
criminal cases.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of her
death close to her apartment block on 1st Mashinostroeniya Street in the
Russian capital.
Larina had a young daughter, according to reports.
Investigators are understood to be checking one theory in
local reports which suggested she had lost a large sum of money to 'telephone
scammers'.
Shortly before her death, she allegedly reported to police
that fraudsters convinced her that her bank account was under threat from
people seeking to send her funds to help the armed forces of Ukraine.
She transferred her cash - said to be one million rubles
(around £8,800) to another account, and in doing so became a victim of a scam.
Sources say she became upset that she was 'deceived', and
left a note.
However, there is no official confirmation so far of this
version of events.
Larina was a criminal judge for more than 15 years, and her
death came months after she suddenly quit the Tagansky Court.
She had acted as a judge in various high-profile fraud
cases.
In 2015, she remanded in custody artist Pyotr Pavlensky who
set fire to a door of the FSB building in Lubyanka Square in a political
protest.
Earlier she gave a judgement against the hardline National
Bolsheviks. And in 2011, Larina sentenced Ministry of Transport official
Vladimir Makarov, accused of sexually abusing his daughter.
Larina is not the only high-ranking Russian official whose
death from falling out of a window has aroused suspicion since the start of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In December 2023, Vladimir Egorov, 46 - the Tobolsk City
Duma - dropped to his death from a third-floor window in the city.
He was a member of Vladimir Putin's ruling United
Russia party, and his corpse was found in the yard of his house.
In June of that same year, the glamorous vice-president of a
Russian bank reportedly plunged to her death after falling from the window of
her Moscow apartment.
Kristina Baikova, 28, allegedly fell from her
11th-floor apartment on Khodynsky Boulevard in the early hours. She died
instantly at the scene.
In February, a top Russian defence official was found dead
after plunging 160ft from a tower block window. Marina Yankina, 58, was
discovered by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St
Petersburg.
She is believed to have fallen from the 16th floor to her
death.
