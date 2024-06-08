It is over for CLEOPHAS MALALA as UDA owners file a petition to expel him as party’s Secretary General – Look!

This is after the alleged owners of the UDA party filed a petition to eject him from the party.
Joseph Kalende Wabwire filed a
petition to remove Malala as UDA Secretary General, blaming him for interfering
with the grassroots elections.
In the four-page petition, the
petitioner who described himself as a founding member of the UDA party further
accused Malala of openly defying the leadership of the party as well as
spearheading the division and creation of factions in the party.
Overall, Wabwire highlighted
seven reasons warranting Malala to be ejected which included embezzlement of
UDA funds, violation of UDA party constitution as well as what he termed as the
SG's Questionable character and educational background.
"As UDA founders, we shall strive to remind our members where we came from, why we formed this party, and where we intend to go with it.
"This is why it is sometimes, such as it is now,
important to remind us of the history of the UDA Party," read the petition
in part.
"Any attempts to disorient the UDA Party from the greater objectives is sufficient reason to sanction, punish, and expel those who do that.
"In the future, we shall recommend formal
leadership and orientation capacity building for new officials who join the
Party to safeguard the integrity and eminence of the party."
Malala was appointed UDA
Secretary-General in February 2023 but has been the target of political attacks
in recent weeks.
At the tail end of May, Malala
sent a letter to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and
Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba over political rhetoric stemming from reports
that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is being sidelined by the UDA and has
fallen out with President William Ruto.
