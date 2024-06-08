It is over for CLEOPHAS MALALA as UDA owners file a petition to expel him as party’s Secretary General – Look!









Saturday, June 8, 2024 - UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala now risks being expelled from his position.

This is after the alleged owners of the UDA party filed a petition to eject him from the party.

Joseph Kalende Wabwire filed a petition to remove Malala as UDA Secretary General, blaming him for interfering with the grassroots elections.

In the four-page petition, the petitioner who described himself as a founding member of the UDA party further accused Malala of openly defying the leadership of the party as well as spearheading the division and creation of factions in the party.

Overall, Wabwire highlighted seven reasons warranting Malala to be ejected which included embezzlement of UDA funds, violation of UDA party constitution as well as what he termed as the SG's Questionable character and educational background.

"As UDA founders, we shall strive to remind our members where we came from, why we formed this party, and where we intend to go with it.

"This is why it is sometimes, such as it is now, important to remind us of the history of the UDA Party," read the petition in part.

"Any attempts to disorient the UDA Party from the greater objectives is sufficient reason to sanction, punish, and expel those who do that.

"In the future, we shall recommend formal leadership and orientation capacity building for new officials who join the Party to safeguard the integrity and eminence of the party."

Malala was appointed UDA Secretary-General in February 2023 but has been the target of political attacks in recent weeks.

At the tail end of May, Malala sent a letter to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba over political rhetoric stemming from reports that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is being sidelined by the UDA and has fallen out with President William Ruto.

