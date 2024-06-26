Russia vows retaliation against US after Ukraine's ATACMS missile attack on Crimea killed two Russian children and injured 151

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - The Russian government on Monday, June 24 directly blamed the United States for an attack on annexed Crimea with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles that killed at least four people and injured 151, warning the U.S. that retaliation would follow.
At least two children were killed in the attack on
Sevastopol on Sunday, according to Russian officials. People were shown running
from a beach near Sevastopol and some of the injured were being carried off on
sun loungers.
Despite the war in Ukraine triggering the biggest
confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis,
Russia blamed the United States for a deadly attack on Crimea - which Russia
annexed in 2014 and now considers to be Russian territory although most of the
world considers to be part of Ukraine is unusual.
"You should ask my
colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why
their governments are killing Russian children. Just ask them this
question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday of the
attack.
Russia said that the United States had supplied the weapons
used to attack Crimea while U.S. military specialists had aimed the weapons and
provided data for them.
On Monday, Russia summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy to
the foreign ministry where she faced accusations that Washington was
"waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the
conflict".
The attack, Russia told Tracy, would "not go
unpunished. Retaliatory measures will definitely follow."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned of
the risk of a much broader war involving the world's biggest nuclear powers,
though he has said that Russia does not want a conflict with the U.S.-led NATO
alliance.
Putin ordered drills to practise the deployment of tactical
nuclear weapons, suggested Russia could deploy conventional missiles in
striking distance of the United States and its allies, and agreed to a mutual
defence pact with North Korea.
Asked what the Russian response would be to the attack in
Crimea, Peskov recalled Putin's words on June 6 about supplying weapons to
regions near the U.S. and its allies.
"Of course, the
involvement of the United States in the fighting, as a result of which peaceful
Russians are dying, cannot but have consequences," Peskov said.
"Which ones exactly - time will tell."
0 Comments