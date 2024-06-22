Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is tantamount to overthrowing President RUTO – MUDAVADI says amid Gen Z protests





Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi lauded Members of Parliament who supported the Finance Bill 2024, stating they prevented an attempt to overthrow President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on Friday, Mudavadi stated that the government must find ways to raise taxes to pay off huge debts and develop the country.

Mudavadi, who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, compared rejecting the Finance Bill to passing a vote of no confidence towards the government of the day.

"Finance Bill ndiyo msingi wa serikali. Hii bill ndiyo mzizi wa serikali.

"Kwa kimataifa Finance Bill ikishindwa, the net effect is serikali imeng'olewa mamlakani, it is equal to a vote of no confidence," Mudavadi stated.

"It is no joke. Siyo mambo ya kawaida.

"Hawa jamaa wanaskuma tuangushe Finance Bill, the next thing watasema that was a vote of no confidence, therefore the government must go home and we have fresh elections."

The Kenyan DAILY POST