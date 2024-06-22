RAILA’s AU bid in jeopardy as Djibouti forces Somalia’s FAWZIA YUSUF to step down for MOHAMOUD ALI so as not to divide the Muslim votes

Saturday, June 22, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Chairmanship may be in serious jeopardy if Djibouti gets its way.
This is after it emerged that
Djibouti is forcing Somalia’s Fawzia Yusuf Adam to step down in favour of
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, who is a fellow Muslim.
Fawzia confirmed during a press briefing yesterday that she
was being forced out of the race to avoid splitting the Muslim vote, which
would benefit Djibouti’s candidate.
She revealed that she had reportedly received pressure from
Djiboutian leaders, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Prime Minister Hamza
Abdi Barre.
"The President and the
Prime Minister from Djibouti asked me to give up," she stated.
She revealed that she was called
to a National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting between the two and other
leaders during which she alleges that she was asked to stop running for the
position.
Adam added that she was not
given a reason to stop vying.
However, she emphasised that the
threats and intimidation would not sway her quest.
"I am grateful to all the
Somali people for supporting me. Victory in Somalia," she added.
Her revelation was met with
mixed reactions with some locals urging her to remain resilient and continue
with her bid to take up the position.
However, others asked her to
give in to the pressure and give up adding that the Djibouti candidate was more
qualified to lead as AU Chairperson.
The new chairperson will be
selected in February 2025 at the 38th AU summit.

