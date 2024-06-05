RAILA lauds selfless RUTO for going out of his way to support his AU bid as he reveals what the president is doing help him clinch the seat

In a joint presser with
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Raila thanked Ruto for
lobbying African presidents to vote for him.
According to the ODM Leader,
Ruto's participation in the bid is hinged not on political interests but on the
larger interests of the country and the continent as a whole.
While lauding the government’s
support, Raila noted that proper coordination between his team and the state
would be adequate to catapult him to the top role.
"We are in this as Kenya
and not as individual political parties. We have agreed on the need for
efficiency and the need to cut bureaucracy" Raila Odinga stated.
“With commitment and proper
coordination between my team and the government, we should be able to clench
the AUC position,” he added.
The Azimio leader also expressed
gratitude to several government officials who pledged to lobby his candidature,
noting that their decision came as a surprise to him.
Mudavadi on the other hand
affirmed the government’s commitment to support Raila in his quest for the AU
Commission seat regardless of divergent political stands.
According to Mudavadi, Ruto
fully endorsed Odinga’s candidature and will continue to drum up the support
needed to ensure that Raila emerges victorious.
“The candidate’s endeavour and
leadership align with the AU Commission’s values of efficiency, professionalism
and respect for diversity,” Mudavadi noted.
“We have no doubt the candidate
will pursue excellence in line with the continent's collective aspiration of
the Africa we want in 2063 as framed in the AU’s development agenda," he
added.
