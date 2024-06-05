NTV journalist CHARLES MURIITHI is now hawking pineapples and watermelons after his boss fired him and eloped with his wife (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Seasoned journalist and cameraman, Charles Muriithi, has been seen selling pineapples and watermelons on the streets of Kirinyaga after a dramatic fall from grace.

Muriithi was dismissed as the Nation Media Group’s Mt. Kenya regional cameraman on January 9, 2024, following a confrontation with his boss over a romantic relationship.

The trouble began when Muriithi, who had paid dowry for his wife in April 2023, discovered that his boss was also romantically pursuing her.

This led to a heated argument and a physical altercation at an entertainment spot in Nyeri Town.

The incident resulted in Muriithi being fired and his boss taking decisive action against him.

His wife, who is also an employee of Nation Media Group, divorced him after he was fired and eloped with his boss, leaving him to grapple with the double loss of his career and marriage.

In stark contrast to his former life as a journalist, Muriithi has turned to hawking pineapples and watermelons in Kirinyaga to make ends meet.

