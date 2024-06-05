NTV journalist CHARLES MURIITHI is now hawking pineapples and watermelons after his boss fired him and eloped with his wife (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Seasoned journalist and cameraman, Charles Muriithi, has been seen selling pineapples and watermelons on the streets of Kirinyaga after a dramatic fall from grace.
Muriithi was
dismissed as the Nation Media Group’s Mt. Kenya regional
cameraman on January 9, 2024, following a confrontation with his boss over a
romantic relationship.
The trouble
began when Muriithi, who had paid dowry for his wife in April 2023, discovered
that his boss was also romantically pursuing her.
This led to a
heated argument and a physical altercation at an entertainment spot in Nyeri
Town.
The incident resulted in Muriithi being fired
and his boss taking decisive action against him.
His wife, who
is also an employee of Nation Media Group, divorced him after he was fired and
eloped with his boss, leaving him to grapple with the double loss of his career
and marriage.
In stark contrast to his former life as a journalist, Muriithi
has turned to hawking pineapples and watermelons in Kirinyaga to make ends
meet.
See photos.
