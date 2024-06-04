PSG 'refuse to pay KYLIAN MBAPPE £70m he's owed in salary and bonuses' after his free transfer to Real Madrid







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - PSG have reportedly withheld payments to Kylian Mbappe to the tune of €80million (£70m) in the wake of his free transfer to Real Madrid.

The French superstar was confirmed as the newest 'Galactico' on Monday, ending a transfer saga as he joined the club on a five-year deal.

According to L'Equipe, the loss of their star player for nothing has prompted the withholding of large payments in order for the PSG boss not to 'lose face in this matter'.

The outlet report that PSG refused to pay the 25-year-old his salary in April and May as well as his bonus in February. This has allowed the side to recover around £70m - the amount promised to the France captain as a loyalty bonus when he signed his 2022 extension.

In November, French outlet RMC Sport reported that Mbappe - who was exiled from PSG's squad last summer after he informed the club he would not be utilising his extension - was only allowed to return if he agreed to forego bonuses that he was owed.

The report claimed PSG had originally insisted the only way he could rejoin Luis Enrique's first team was if he signed a new deal, something the forward refused to do.

He was subsequently left out of the club's pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea and forced to train with a group that become known as the 'undesirables' - players who PSG were trying to force out.

Mbappe was then reintegrated after missing the first game of the season against Lorient.

L'Equipe's recent report has backed up those claims but states that the dispute was only partially finalised.

The club's all-time top scorer saw his game time dramatically reduce after he informed the PSG president of his decision to leave at the end of the campaign.

Mbappe is currently with the France squad preparing for Euro 2024 and will formally link up with Real after his involvement in the tournament ends.

