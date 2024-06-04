PSG 'refuse to pay KYLIAN MBAPPE £70m he's owed in salary and bonuses' after his free transfer to Real Madrid

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - PSG have reportedly withheld payments to Kylian Mbappe to the tune of €80million (£70m) in the wake of his free transfer to Real Madrid.
The French superstar was confirmed as the newest 'Galactico'
on Monday, ending a transfer saga as he joined the club on a five-year
deal.
According to L'Equipe, the loss of their star player for
nothing has prompted the withholding of large payments in order for the PSG
boss not to 'lose face in this matter'.
The outlet report that PSG refused to pay the 25-year-old
his salary in April and May as well as his bonus in February. This has allowed
the side to recover around £70m - the amount promised to the France
captain as a loyalty bonus when he signed his 2022 extension.
In November, French outlet RMC Sport reported that
Mbappe - who was exiled from PSG's squad last summer after he informed the club
he would not be utilising his extension - was only allowed to return if he
agreed to forego bonuses that he was owed.
The report claimed PSG had originally insisted the only way
he could rejoin Luis Enrique's first team was if he signed a new deal,
something the forward refused to do.
He was subsequently left out of the club's pre-season tour
of Japan and South Korea and forced to train with a group that become known as
the 'undesirables' - players who PSG were trying to force out.
Mbappe was then reintegrated after missing the first game of
the season against Lorient.
L'Equipe's recent report has backed up those claims but
states that the dispute was only partially finalised.
The club's all-time top scorer saw his game time
dramatically reduce after he informed the PSG president of his decision to
leave at the end of the campaign.
Mbappe is currently with the France squad preparing for Euro
2024 and will formally link up with Real after his involvement in the
tournament ends.
PSG have reportedly withheld payments to Kylian
Mbappe to the tune of €80million (£70m) in the wake of his free
transfer to Real Madrid.
The French superstar was confirmed as the newest 'Galactico'
on Monday, ending a transfer saga as he joined the club on a five-year
deal.
According to L'Equipe, the loss of their star player for
nothing has prompted the withholding of large payments in order for the PSG
boss not to 'lose face in this matter'.
The outlet report that PSG refused to pay the 25-year-old
his salary in April and May as well as his bonus in February. This has allowed
the side to recover around £70m - the amount promised to the France
captain as a loyalty bonus when he signed his 2022 extension.
In November, French outlet RMC Sport reported that
Mbappe - who was exiled from PSG's squad last summer after he informed the club
he would not be utilising his extension - was only allowed to return if he
agreed to forego bonuses that he was owed.
The report claimed PSG had originally insisted the only way
he could rejoin Luis Enrique's first team was if he signed a new deal,
something the forward refused to do.
He was subsequently left out of the club's pre-season tour
of Japan and South Korea and forced to train with a group that become known as
the 'undesirables' - players who PSG were trying to force out.
Mbappe was then reintegrated after missing the first game of
the season against Lorient.
L'Equipe's recent report has backed up those claims but
states that the dispute was only partially finalised.
The club's all-time top scorer saw his game time
dramatically reduce after he informed the PSG president of his decision to
leave at the end of the campaign.
Mbappe is currently with the France squad preparing for Euro
2024 and will formally link up with Real after his involvement in the
tournament ends.
0 Comments