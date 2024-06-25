Prince WILLIAM shakes body vigorously as he dances to "Shake It Off" at Taylor Swift's concert (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A video of Prince William dancing like no one was watching has gone viral.

The royal, 42, was spotted dancing along to Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off" during the first night of her Eras Tour stop in London on Friday, June 21.

He attended the concert with his children.

His daughter, Princess Charlotte, could be seen to her father's left side, swaying along to the beat as Swift, 34, sang the tune onstage.

Watch the video below.