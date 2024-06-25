Dagoretti South MP and RUTO’s sycophant JOHN KIARIE apologises to Kenyans for saying GEN Z protest pics were photoshopped





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, has apologised to Kenyans over his remarks on the ongoing occupy parliament protests.

Last week, Kiarie, who is among the MPs supporting the oppression of Kenyans, stated that the anti-finance bill 2024 protests were stage-managed.

The UDA-elected MP further claimed that a parliamentary committee had been engaging with Kenyans about the Finance Bill 2024 well before what he described as a fake demonstration.

He also mentioned that people were taking photos from the internet, editing them, and posting them as Gen Z images.

However, on Monday, Kiarie took to social media to apologise for his remarks that generated a lot of criticism from youthful Kenyans.

He acknowledged that during the heated debate on the Finance Bill 2024, his remarks were unnecessary, misguided, and insensitive.

"I deeply regret my utterances. After reflection and also understanding the anger and frustration that exists in our nation.

"Anger that stems from decades of many unresolved pertinent and potent national issues," Kiarie said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST