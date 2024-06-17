Pope FRANCIS faces investigation for 'illegally wiretapping phones' over £300m London property

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Pope Francis is reportedly facing being investigated after he allegedly authorised the unlawful wiretaps of phones in the sale of a London property.
The alleged authorisation is
said to have taken place during a Vatican investigation into the
“corrupt” sale of a £300 million property in London.
It comes after the legal team
for British financier Raffaele Mincione filed a complaint to the UN about the
alleged abuses committed during the trial by Pope Francis
Rodney Dixon KC, a human rights
barrister, claimed that the Pope approved for Mr Mincione’s phone to be
wiretapped during the investigation into the alleged wrongdoing at the Vatican.
The trial heard that the
spiritual leader allowed investigators to tap phones, intercept emails, and
arrest anyone without approval from a judge.
According to Mirror UK, the Pope
made the decision based on ancient laws that the Pope had powers over these
authorisations
In the complaint, Mr. Dixon
labelled the Pope as a “perpetrator” of human rights abuses. He said: “This
unreasoned authorisation to prosecutors by an absolute monarch greenlit the
undertaking of surveillance without the articulation of definite reasons, ongoing
judicial or other independent and impartial supervision, or a mechanism by
which to challenge the implementation of the surveillance before an independent
and impartial tribunal.”
The Vatican claims Mr. Mincione
defrauded it by inflating the price when it invested £124 million in a former
Harrods warehouse in Chelsea via a fund managed by Mr Mincione.
Prosecutors charged Mr. Mincione
and 10 others including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the former right-hand man to
Pope Francis, with offences including fraud, embezzlement, and abuse of office.
Mr Mincione was slammed with
offences such as fraud, embezzlement, and abuse of office. It comes after
claims that the price of the property was inappropriately valued as the Vatican
alleged that the financer inflated the price. However, Mr Mincione has disputed
the allegations and said the property was correctly valued by independent
experts. According to claims, Mr Mincione defrauded the property by inflating
the price when it invested £124 million in an old Harrods warehouse in Chelsea
through a fund ran by Mr Mincione.
He told The Daily
Telegraph: “My basic rights have been trampled on and been ignored. How can it
be correct that I have been handed criminal penalties for breaches of spiritual
law which only applies to members of the Church, which don’t seem to apply to
anyone else that handles the Vatican’s investments, and which I didn’t know
anything about?
“This has been a devastating
experience for me and my family and I truly hope that the United Nations will
pursue justice in this matter.” A spokesperson for the Vatican said: “The
legitimacy of the investigations and the correspondence of the Vatican judiciary
system to the principles of fair trial has been recognised by various foreign
courts.”
0 Comments