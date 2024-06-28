28 people stuck dangling upside down on Amusement Park Ride (VIDEO)

Monday, June 17, 2024 - At least 28 people are recovering after a theme park ride in Oregon left them hanging upside down for more than 20 minutes.
Over the weekend, 28 passengers were riding Portland’s Oaks
Amusement Park’s AtmosFEAR at around 2:55 p.m on Friday when the ride stopped
in its place, suspending them all upside down in its “apex position,” the park
said in a statement.
According to the amusement park, the ride operators working
on AtmosFEAR, which can operate on either a 180- or 360-degree
setting as it sends its riders flipping through the air on a loop called
911 and began initiating “emergency procedures.”
First responders, including Portland Fire & Rescue,
arrived on the scene around 3:20 p.m., the park said. Within minutes all of the
riders were taken off the ride and safely returned to the ground.
Watch the video below
28 people stuck dangling upside down on Amusement Park Ride pic.twitter.com/T8vxvNu5ah— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2024
