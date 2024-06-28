28 people stuck dangling upside down on Amusement Park Ride (VIDEO)







Monday, June 17, 2024 - At least 28 people are recovering after a theme park ride in Oregon left them hanging upside down for more than 20 minutes.

Over the weekend, 28 passengers were riding Portland’s Oaks Amusement Park’s AtmosFEAR at around 2:55 p.m on Friday when the ride stopped in its place, suspending them all upside down in its “apex position,” the park said in a statement.

According to the amusement park, the ride operators working on AtmosFEAR, which can operate on either a 180- or 360-degree setting as it sends its riders flipping through the air on a loop called 911 and began initiating “emergency procedures.”

First responders, including Portland Fire & Rescue, arrived on the scene around 3:20 p.m., the park said. Within minutes all of the riders were taken off the ride and safely returned to the ground.

