Mr. President I will not stop preaching Mt Kenya unity no matter what! – GACHAGUA tells RUTO

During the Annual Akorino
Conference in Nakuru County on Sunday, Gachagua dismissed the narrative that
his push for Mt. Kenya unity amounts to tribalism.
Gachagua, who spoke in front of
President William Ruto, maintained he would not relent in advocating for the
interests and unity of the Mt. Kenya region.
Responding to Cabinet Secretary
Moses Kuria, who slammed him earlier, Gachagua pointed out that the unity of
Mt. Kenya does not mean hating other regions.
“I have heard my brother Moses Kuria asking the Akorino Church to be united.
"It is true because they have unique issues to do with the Akorinos.
"But, the coming together of the Akorinos does not mean they are uniting against the Catholic Church or the PCEA.
"It is because they have their unique challenges,” Gachagua
explained.
