Please, just support RUTO for my sake – GACHAGUA now begs Kenya Kwanza leaders as his fallout with RUTO widens









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with Kenya Kwanza leaders to stop divisive politics and focus on supporting President William Ruto in delivering development as promised to Kenyans.

Speaking in Kericho County over the weekend, Gachagua said the Ruto Administration is barely two years in office, terming the politics of 2032 misplaced and disruptive.

“I want to ask our leaders in Kenya Kwanza to drop this agitation. Drop divisive talk and stop creating factions in our government and focus,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua said those who want to succeed President William Ruto should wait for the right time.

“The most important business of the day is to ensure President Ruto succeeds. That is my focus and commitment. When people start succession politics of 2032, it causes distraction.

"I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating.

"Let all of us serve the people of Kenya and support the President to succeed,” remarked Gachagua.

"When President Ruto wanted someone to stand with him, I was there. We campaigned for him. He is a product of our effort; our work is to support him deliver,” he added.

The one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula has ignited a storm in the Kenya Kwanza Government with a section of leaders terming it divisive.

The Deputy President has been termed a 'tribalist' by a section of leaders in the UDA party for his unity call in Mt Kenya and rooting for the one man, one vote, one shilling formula.

