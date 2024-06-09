Please, just support RUTO for my sake – GACHAGUA now begs Kenya Kwanza leaders as his fallout with RUTO widens

Speaking in Kericho County over
the weekend, Gachagua said the Ruto Administration is barely two years in
office, terming the politics of 2032 misplaced and disruptive.
“I want to ask our leaders in
Kenya Kwanza to drop this agitation. Drop divisive talk and stop creating
factions in our government and focus,” the Deputy President said.
Gachagua said those who want to
succeed President William Ruto should wait for the right time.
“The most important business of the day is to ensure President Ruto succeeds. That is my focus and commitment. When people start succession politics of 2032, it causes distraction.
"I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating.
"Let all of us serve the
people of Kenya and support the President to succeed,” remarked Gachagua.
"When President Ruto wanted
someone to stand with him, I was there. We campaigned for him. He is a product
of our effort; our work is to support him deliver,” he added.
The one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula has ignited a storm in the Kenya Kwanza Government
with a section of leaders terming it divisive.
The Deputy President has been
termed a 'tribalist' by a section of leaders in the UDA party for his unity
call in Mt Kenya and rooting for the one man, one vote, one shilling
formula.
