MURKOMEN also trashes GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Shilling campaign – It is divisive and tribal









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is the latest ally of President William Ruto to condemn Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for being tribal by advocating for the one-man, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula.

Gachagua argued that populated regions should receive a higher allocation than their least populated counterparts.

However, addressing a congregation in Isiolo North, Murkomen explained that Gachagua’s proposal was divisive to the country's unity.

He further revealed that its propellants lacked in-depth knowledge of its effects in disintegrating the country.

"Claiming that one man, one vote, one kilometer, one what? Let me tell you, most of us talking about the issue do not understand what it is," he stated.

He further noted that if adopted, some regions considered least populated would suffer in infrastructure projects and the Northern and North Eastern regions would be adversely affected.

He explained that during the Building Bridges Initiative period where the one man, one vote, one shilling proponents first emerged, he and a slew of other leaders actively opposed it.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have opposed Gachagua’s campaign despite coming from the Mt Kenya region.

Kindiki argued that its proponents do not understand while Waiguru revealed that Mt Kenya unity was still intact.

The Kenyan DAILY POST