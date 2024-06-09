MURKOMEN also trashes GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Shilling campaign – It is divisive and tribal

Gachagua argued that populated
regions should receive a higher allocation than their least populated
counterparts.
However, addressing a
congregation in Isiolo North, Murkomen explained that Gachagua’s proposal was
divisive to the country's unity.
He further revealed that its
propellants lacked in-depth knowledge of its effects in disintegrating the
country.
"Claiming that one man, one
vote, one kilometer, one what? Let me tell you, most of us talking about the
issue do not understand what it is," he stated.
He further noted that if
adopted, some regions considered least populated would suffer in infrastructure
projects and the Northern and North Eastern regions would be adversely
affected.
He explained that during the
Building Bridges Initiative period where the one man, one vote, one shilling
proponents first emerged, he and a slew of other leaders actively opposed it.
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have opposed Gachagua’s campaign despite
coming from the Mt Kenya region.
Kindiki argued that its
proponents do not understand while Waiguru revealed that Mt Kenya unity was
still intact.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments