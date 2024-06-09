GACHAGUA forced to hire a private chopper to attend RUTO’s event after govt denied him one again after the fallout – Look!









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced to apologize to President William Ruto after arriving late to an event they were both scheduled to attend.

The two leaders were scheduled to grace the Akurinu Church event in Nakuru yesterday morning but Gachagua arrived hours late and found the service underway.

In his address, Gachagua hinted that he was scheduled to travel to Nakuru via a helicopter but revealed the humidity and the airspace were not conducive.

He, as a result, departed late thereby arriving at the destination past the stipulated time.

"Mr. President, I apologise to you for coming late. You know I am disciplined.

"I was a uniformed officer and in Government, I am the most disciplined person," stated Gachagua.

"I was late because I had issues with my transport arrangement. I left late and got stuck between Longonot and Naivasha for two hours before I arrived here."

In recent weeks, reports emerged that Gachagua was finding it difficult to access clearances to use military choppers in his countrywide visits.

According to reports, Gachagua was denied clearance to use a military chopper to attend the 61st Madaraka Day Event in Bungoma due to bad weather.

That was the third time the DP was denied chopper clearance in one month.

The first instance occurred on May 10.

