GACHAGUA forced to hire a private chopper to attend RUTO’s event after govt denied him one again after the fallout – Look!

The two leaders were scheduled
to grace the Akurinu Church event in Nakuru yesterday morning but Gachagua
arrived hours late and found the service underway.
In his address, Gachagua hinted
that he was scheduled to travel to Nakuru via a helicopter but revealed the
humidity and the airspace were not conducive.
He, as a result, departed late
thereby arriving at the destination past the stipulated time.
"Mr. President, I apologise to you for coming late. You know I am disciplined.
"I was a uniformed officer
and in Government, I am the most disciplined person," stated Gachagua.
"I was late because I had
issues with my transport arrangement. I left late and got stuck between
Longonot and Naivasha for two hours before I arrived here."
In recent weeks, reports emerged
that Gachagua was finding it difficult to access clearances to use
military choppers in his countrywide visits.
According to reports, Gachagua
was denied clearance to use a military chopper to attend the 61st Madaraka Day
Event in Bungoma due to bad weather.
That was the third time the DP was denied chopper clearance in one month.
The first instance occurred
on May 10.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments