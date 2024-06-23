Please don’t take your children to school on Tuesday!! – GEN-Z protesters tell parents that it will be a ‘Day Of Rage’ to celebrate KANYIKE and KIRATU





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - The organizers of the ongoing demonstrations in Kenya have urged parents and guardians nationwide not to take their children to school on Tuesday next week.

Speaking during an X space session where over 55,000 Gen-Z and Millennials met on Saturday, the organizers said 25 June 2024 will be a public holiday to celebrate Rex Kanyike and Evans Kiratu, who were killed by rogue police officers on Thursday during the Anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

“Kindly we want to urge our parents to be patient as we correctify the governance issues in our country and we humbly request them to keep their children home on Tuesday because we don’t want our uneducated police to kill them like Kanyike and Kiratu,” said one of the contributors of on the platform.

President William Ruto and Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen were among government officials who had sneaked into the platform to hear what the Gen-Zs were discussing.

However, the two exited the platform fast after realizing that the youths had decided and they were not afraid or looking back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST