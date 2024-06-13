PHOTO OF OSCAR SUDI and other busybodies using a military chopper that GACHAGUA was denied – RUTO is becoming petty!!









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A photo has emerged of Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi and an unidentified individuals disembarking from a military chopper, contradicting Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah's claim that it is reserved only for President William Ruto and the First Lady.

Kimani made these remarks in parliament while responding to a question about why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had to use Kenya Airways to travel to Mombasa, despite the availability of many military choppers that could have transported him.

In his usual lies, Ichungwah said military choppers are only reserved for the Head of State and the First Lady.

However, a photo has emerged of Sudi and another state house official using a military chopper that Gachagua was denied.

Here is the Sudi and an unidentified men disembarking from a military chopper





The Kenyan DAILY POST.