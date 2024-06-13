ICHUNG’WAH confirms RUTO has refused to give GACHAGUA a chopper forcing him to fly private or commercial – Only the President has access to KDF choppers

This is after he revealed that
Gachagua may never use a military plane to travel around ever again since he
was not authorized.
This follows the recent trends
where Gachagua is forced to hire a private chopper use his car or even use a
commercial plane to travel within the country when he could just fly a KDF
plane.
The military has recently locked out senior government officials of access to military choppers in the new stern measures to avoid unnecessary expenditure.
Among those locked out of the military choppers is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Only President William
Ruto has access to KDF planes.
Addressing the issue on the
floor of the National Assembly, Ichung'wah stated that the new regulations were
aimed at cutting down unnecessary operational costs in the KDF.
"The Defense Cabinet
Secretary (Aden Duale) did inform me that for the last year, the aircraft used
by the Deputy President, Prime Cabinet Secretary, and other senior government
officials occasioned an expenditure of Sh500 million to KDF," Ichung’wah
explained on the floor of the National Assembly.
To save on other unplanned
expenses, Ichung’wah added that the Ministry of Defence had rolled
down a procedural process to be adhered to by senior government officials.
Of the procedures, the senior
officials have to make a formal request before being granted by the KDF to use
those choppers.
“Kenya Defence Forces has now
made a policy decision that should any official want to use the military
aircraft, it must be on request."
