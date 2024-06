Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former Big Brother reality star, Eriata Ese, has shared videos of her baby bump.

The actress shared the videos on Snapchat while admitting she is now a mum.

She also shared a screenshot of her goals for 2023, which she wrote down in December 2022.

Rumours that she gave birth began spreading in 2023 but she did not address them until now.

Watch a video of her baby bump below.