Passengers shocked to see KANYE WEST flying economy with wife BIANCA CENSORI after losing billionaire status







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, shocked passengers by flying commercial on a recent flight.

TikTok user Brandon Doggett posted a clip of the rapper and the Yeezy architect crammed into two seats in the first row of a small plane.

Although the seats were at the very front, the couple did not appear to be in business class.

West, 47, was seen catching up on his sleep during the flight while wearing a white robe, matching pants and shoes. Meanwhile, Censori, 29, appeared to pass the time by scrolling through her phone while dressed in a large beige dress.





"Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the lease [sic],” Doggett captioned the video.



Another social media user commented under the post, “Flying economy in those outfits – iconic.”

The video appears to have been taken on the same day that West and Censori were snapped arriving at Narita International Airport in Japan since they were wearing the same outfits.

The couple's cost-effective travel choice comes just days after it was revealed that the rapper’s home in Calabasas, California, is in ruins after he lost his billionaire status due to his antisemitic remarks.