A trader who used his money to campaign for RUTO travels all the way from Taita Taveta to Nyahururu to lead anti-Ruto protests - Claims RUTO’s punitive taxes have killed his business.





Monday, June 24, 2024 - X user and trader, Mwabili Mwagodi, is among the protesters who gathered outside ACK Nyahururu Diocese Church to protest against the punitive finance bill, where President William Ruto had attended the Consecration and Enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu Gachathi as the 3rd Bishop of ACK Nyahururu Diocese.

Mwabili travelled all the way from Taita Taveta to Nyahururu to air his grievances.

A photo of him protesting outside the church was splashed at the front page in one of the local dailies.

Mwabili said he campaigned for Ruto and used his money to mobilize voters.

However, he regrets voting for Ruto after his business collapsed due to punitive taxes.

Taking to his X account, he wrote, “I campaigned for Ruto, I spent my personal money to mobilize in Taita Taveta County, I VOTED for him.

"I am one of the biggest victims of this LOOTER regime.

"They have used KRA to harass me and my small business since February 2023, literally killing my livelihood,”





